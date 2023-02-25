Bihar: United Opposition can restrict BJP to 100 seats in 2024.. Nitish Kumar thunder at huge rally

“The BJP needs to be wiped out from the entire country, Cong needs to take call” Nitish Kumar at Mahagathbandhan rally.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav never surrendered to communal forces… I too never will. The BJP is not a party of leaders but of dealers”: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at Mahagathbandhan rally in Purnia

AMN

JD (U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today reiterated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be restricted to 100 seats if all anti BJP parties come together.

Addressing a Mahagathbandhan rally in Purnea, the JD (U) supremo asserted that the ball was in Congress’s court, and that it needed to make a quick decision.

“If all the opposition parties, including the Congress, come together and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly, the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats,” he said.

He added, “But the Congress will have to take a quick decision in this regard. If you (Congress) accept my suggestion, we can restrict the saffron party to under 100 seats. If you don’t, you know what will happen.”

Kumar also claimed his only goal was to work for unifying the opposition in order to unseat the BJP. “I will keep trying to make it a reality. The BJP needs to be wiped out from the entire country,” he said.

Interestingly during the ongoing 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur, the party said that there was an “urgent need” for a united Opposition to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on “common ideological grounds”. Looking forward to align with like-minded parties in 2024 LS polls: Cong chief Kharge.

Lalu Prasad calls for protection of rights of minorities

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday addressing the mega rally in Purnia via video conferencing gave the call to protect the rights of religious minorities. Lalu Yadav, who recently returned to India after a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore last December, said that he won’t let succeed those who are trying to marginalise minorities

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday called for the protection of the rights of religious minorities.

“No one can break us until we unify. We must save the country. We must safeguard the constitution, move Bihar ahead, and advance India. We must preserve the rights of minorities,” he told a massive rally in Purnia.

“We’re always chanting Hindu, Hindu, Hindu. We are Hindus…but what crime have minorities committed that you are attempting to marginalise them? “In any situation, I will not let them succeed,” Yadav stated, adding that it is time for the ‘exit of the Narendra Modi regime.’

The RJD leader dubbed Seemanchal the ‘most secular’ region and urged people to stay united and recognise those attempting to mislead.

The political temperature of Bihar is soaring, with Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit and chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav holding a joint rally in Purnia. Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at Amit Shah and said that he is visiting the state repeatedly due to fear of losing seats in the state during the 2024 general elections.