Bihar to increase women representation in Police Force

AMN / PATNA

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said the Bihar Government will soon increase the representation of women in the State Police force to 35 per cent.

Kumar said at present the representation of women in Bihar Police is around 27-28 per cent.

“The representation of women in state police is almost 28 per cent in Bihar. The increased presence of women in the state’s police force has not only empowered women but also made the constabulary more efficient and effective.

Now, the state government will increase their (women) representation to 35 per cent”, Kumar said during an event organised by the state Home department to distribute appointment letters to 10,459 new recruits of Bihar Police.

 The chief minister said the overall appointment process in police force need to be accelerated. He said against the target of 1.5 lakh recruitments, only 1.08 lakh appointments have been made in Bihar Police.

 The CM asked the Home department officials to work fast in the direction of deploying 160 to 170 police personnel for every one lakh population in the State.

