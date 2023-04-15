इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2023 09:16:52      انڈین آواز
BIHAR: Spurious liquor claims 22 lives in Motihari, several lose eyesight

At least 22 people died after consuming spurious liquor in different areas of Motihari in East Champaran district of Bihar. Some of them lost their eyesight.

Condition of 17 people is said to be critical and they are undergoing treatment in different hospitals of Motihari and Muzaffarpur.

11 people have been arrested in this regard so far. The deaths were first reported in Lakshmipur village of Turkoulia police station, followed by Harsiddhi, Paharpur and Sugauli areas of Motihari.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that it’s a sad incident and asked for all information related to it. The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

