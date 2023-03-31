इंडियन आवाज़     31 Mar 2023 09:39:20      انڈین آواز
Bihar: Situation tense in Sasaram, Biharsharif, incident of violence reported

“Stone pelting took place, some miscreants set a few houses on fire but situation is under control now,” says ADM Chandrashekhar Singh on incidents of stone pelting and clashes in Bihar’s Sasaram.

AMN / WEB DESK

Tension prevailed in Bihar’s Sasaram after clashes between two groups during Ram Navami festivities on Friday, the police said. Two policemen sustained injuries while vehicles were vandalised and shops were burned during the clashes.

Section 144 imposed in Bihar’s Sasaram after two groups clashed following a dispute.

On Friday morning, the clashes took a violent turn as both communities started pelting stones at each other. Vehicles were damaged during stone pelting and shops were set on fire while clashes were ongoing.

According to sources, at least six houses were set on fire.

Police were stationed in Basti Mor, Chaukhandi, Adamkhani, Sona Patti areas where incidents of stone pelting were reported.

Rohtas District Magistrate (DM) Dharmendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Kumar, along with the police force, were at the spot and took stock of the situation. Police brought the situation under control after firing in the air.

There is also reports of fierce violence between two communities in BiharSharif of Nalanda district. The incident happened in Gagan Diwan area of Biharsharif where a huge procession was taken out by Bajrang Dal on the Ram Navami . There were thousands of people in the procession, during which violence broke out suddenly. further detail awaited

