Bihar: Several schools closed till 31st December due to prevailing cold conditions

AMN

Schools have been closed till 31st December from today in several districts of Bihar including Patna due to prevailing cold conditions.

In view of the direction of the State Education department, district administrations of Saran, Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Samastipur, and several other districts have issued notification to shut government and private schools up to class 8 for students. Non-teaching and official work will continue as usual.

The Met Department in its forecast said a severe cold situation will prevail in Bihar from 28th December. Due to westerly winds mercury has dipped below 10 degree Celsius in several districts of South and North Bihar.

Dense foggy conditions have disrupted normal life in the state. Rail, Road, and Air traffic has been affected due to foggy conditions. The East Central Railway has suspended the operation of over 12 trains as precautionary measures and several trains are running late from their scheduled time. The takeoff and landing of flights have been affected from Patna and Darbhanga airports.