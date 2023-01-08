Bihar: Schools up to class 10 to remain closed till Jan 14 due to severe cold

AMN

All schools up to class 10 have been asked to remain closed till 14th January in most parts of Bihar including Patna, West Champaran and Bhagalpur due to severe cold. Earlier, the schools were closed till today but now it has been extended.

The state is witnessing intense cold due to icy winds coming from North India.

Met department has predicted that cold wave conditions will continue in next 3 to 4 days. Rail, road, and air traffic have been disrupted due to dense fog. Many trains passing through Patna are running 6 to 8 hours late behind scheduled time. Flights at Patna and Darbhanga airports were delayed due to foggy weather.