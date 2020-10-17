Bihar: RJD led coalition ‘s manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs, scrapping ‘new farm laws’

Bihar: RJD, Congress manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs, scrapping ‘new farm laws’
CM face Tejashwi Yadav said that CM Nitish Kumar has been governing Bihar for the last 15 years but the state has not been accorded the special category status yet.

‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’, says Tejashwi

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

The grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties today released their manifesto – Prann Hamara Sankalp Badlav Ka – for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

The manifesto focuses on jobs, health, education and farmers in Bihar; promises 10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meeting

Releasing the manifesto, Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav remarked that US President Donald Trump will not come to state and accord special category status to the state. Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders were also present.

“Bihar has a double engine government. Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but the state has not been accorded the special category status yet. US President Donald Trump will not come and accord that,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 said that he will sip a cup of tea of Motiari’s Sugar mill. But you can see that in Bihar: Sugar Mill, Jute mill, Papermill, Rice mill are shut. No food processing units have established. As many as 60 scams took place in this regime. Crime has increased. JDU- BJP has stabbed Bihar in the back,” he added.

“We have pledged on the first day of Navratri. Our Manifesto is–Prann Hamara Sankalp Badlav Ka. I am a pure Bihari. My DNA is pure. As I have announced that if we come to power, we will give jobs to 10 lakh youth in the first cabinet. Forms of government jobs will be free. The government will bear the travel expenses of the candidates going to the exam centre. Karupuri Shram Vir sahayata Kendra will be opened across the state to help people in need. We will help the ad hoc teachers too,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashvi also claimed that at least 60 scams took place during the NDA government in Bihar under the leadership of chief minister and Janata Dal(United) leader Nitish Kumar. “Crime has increased in the state. JD(U) and BJP have stabbed Bihar in the back,” he added.

“The most important factor in this election is unemployment. People are so angry with the present government. Many people lost their jobs and businesses too were destroyed. The government is not looking into it. The central government did not visit 18 flood districts to estimate the loss. They are hungry for power”, Yadav said.

Focus on health and education sector: Focussing on the education sector, 12 per cent state budget will be spent on education and there will be one teacher on every 30 students in Primary schools and one teacher on 35 students in secondary school. Appointment of art, computer and sports teacher for every school. Under ‘Smart Gram Yojana’, a clinic with a doctor and nurse will be established in every panchayat, the manifesto read.

Bill in Vidhan Sabah to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’: A Bill will be brought in Bihar in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three “anti-farm laws”. “If we form the government, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, we will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farm laws,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Key promises in the Manifesto

10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meeting: As per the manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan, jobs will be given to 10 lakh youth in the first cabinet meeting, expense of candidate appearing for government examination will be borne by the state government.

