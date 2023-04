AMN

Bihar is reeling under the impact of intense heat wave. Sheikhpura district recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The temperature of six districts including Patna, Rohtash and Khagaria has crossed over 43-degree celsius.

In view of the intense heat Patna district administration has instructed to open school till 10.45 am.

The Met department has issued an alert for heatwave for Patna Gaya, Khagaria, Banka and Motihari in during next 48 hours.