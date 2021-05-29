Bihar Rains: Restoration work is in full swing

AMN

Rail and road traffic has been partially restored in several parts of Bihar. Restoration work is in full swing. Air Traffic has become normal at Patna airport. The state is witnessing heavy to moderate rain across the State. The Met department has issued yellow in 18 districts including Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Saharsa. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appealed to people of the state to take all necessary precautions during natural calamity.

11 people were killed and seven injured in incidents related to Cyclone Yaas. The state government has announced an ex gratia of four lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased.