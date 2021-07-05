Bihar: Rail, road traffic disrupted in some areas as flood waters inundated railway track and national highways

AMN

Rail and road traffic has been disrupted in flood-affected areas as flood waters have inundated railway track and nation highways in Bihar. Train movements on Muzaffarpur – Narkatiyaganj rail section has been stopped due to overtopping of flood water on rail track at Sugauli railway station of East central railway.

Movement of six trains including Raxaul – Muzaffarpur express and Manduadih Muzaffarpur express has been cancelled today.

Railways has cancelled, short terminated and diverted the routes of several pairs of special trains due to rising tendency of Gandak river near rail bridge number 248 located between Sagauli and Majhaulia stations on Muzaffarpur – Paniahawa section of Samastipur division under East- Central Railway.

Vehicular traffic on Araria – Kishanganj National Highways has been stopped due to overtopping of diversion. Road traffic has also been disrupted in Sitamarhi, Sheohar,East and West Champaran districts.

Meanwhile flood water is spreading in low areas of East and West Champaran districts following discharge of 1.91 lakh cusec water from Ganak barrage in Valmikinagar.