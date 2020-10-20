Bihar Polls: ECI makes seizures worth Rs. 35.26 crore in Expenditure Monitoring Process

STAFF REPORTER / PATNA

Election Commission of India, ECI has said that a record seizures worth Rs. 35.26 crore was done in Expenditure Monitoring Process in ongoing Bihar Assembly Elections, 2020.

The Commission in a statement said, in 2015 Assembly elections, the total seizure was worth Rs. 23.81 crore.

The Commission has deployed 67 Expenditure Observers in the State of Bihar for effective monitoring to curb black money in General Election to Legislative Assembly of Bihar.

It said, after due assessment, 91 Assembly Constituencies have been marked as Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies for more focussed monitoring.

It said, 881 Flying Squads and 948 Static Surveillance Teams have been formed for Election Expenditure Monitoring work for the Assembly elections in the State.

On expenditure monitoring, Commission has convened various meetings with senior officials of Bihar and neighbouring states.