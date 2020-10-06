Bihar Elections: JD(U) Gets 115 Seats, BJP 121, HAM 07
Javadekar releases SOP on re-opening of cinema halls from Oct 15
QUAD nations affirm importance of maintaining free, open Indo-Pacific: India
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
Dr. Harsh Vardhan releases ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’ to fight Coronavirus
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2020 03:22:41      انڈین آواز

Bihar Polls: BJP Releases List for First Phase

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
Dr. Prem Kumar

STAFF REPORTER

Soon after finalising seat sharing with JDu, BJP today released the list of 27 candidates for the first phase for Bihar assembly elections. The names include international shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui constituency and former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya. Singh had joined the party on Sunday.

The list of candidates includes: Pawan Kumar Yadav (Kahalgaon), Ram Narayan Mandal (Banka), Nikki Abraham (Katoria), Pravan Kumar Yadav (Munger), Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai), Gyanendra Kumar Singh Janu (Barh), Atul Kumar (Bikram), Raghvendra Pratap Singh (Badhhara), Amrendra Pratap Singh (Arrah), Kaushal Kumar Singh (Tarai), Mutri Devi (Shahpur), Ashok Singh (Ramgarh), Niranjan Ram (Mohania), Rinki Rani Pandey (Bhabua), Brij Kishor Bind (Chainpur), Satyanarayan Singh Yadav (Dehri), Rajeshwar Raj (Karakat), Manoj Kumar Sharma (Goh), Ramadhar Singh (Aurangabad), Rajiv nandan Dangi (Gurua), Hari Manjhi (Bodh Gaya), Prem Kumar (Gaya City), Virendra Singh (Wazirganj), Kanhaiya Kumar ( Rajauli), Anil Singh (Hisua), Aruna Deiv (Warisaliganj) and Shreyasi Singh (Jamui).

All the candidates are for the election’s first phase in which 71 seats of the 243-member assembly will go to polls. The list came hours after the ruling NDA announced its seat-sharing formula under which JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and BJP 121 out of a total of 243 seats.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in a press conference today asserted “we have said unequivocally that Nitish Kumar will be our Chief Minister. It does not matter which party gets how many seats in the elections”.

The list of candidates comes days after the BJP central election committee held a meeting in Delhi deliberating and finalising the party’s candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda and other top party leaders attended the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Women’s hockey team can be medal winner at Tokyo Olympics: Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay feels that the national women’s team h ...

Hockey Team determined to become Olympic medallists; Akashdeep Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Versatile forward Akashdeep Singh says that the national hockey team is deter ...

Delhi Capitals is on the right track; opener Prithvi Shaw

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals in-form opener Prithvi Shaw feels that his team's campaign in ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!