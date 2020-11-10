Bihar poll results: NDA ahead on 123 seats; MGB leading on 112

AMN

Counting of votes is going on for assembly elections in Bihar. Counting of votes for by polls to 58 assembly seats in 11 States is also underway. Counting for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar is also going on simultaneously.

As per the trends available, in Bihar, NDA is leading in 123 assembly seats and has won 4 seats while Grand Alliance has won 3 seats and is leading in 103 seats. Others are leading in 10 constituencies. BJP has won Dhigha and Darbhanga. Hindustani Awam Morcha Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has won from Imamganj seat defeating Uday Narayan Chaudhary of RJD.

In 243-member Assembly, majority mark is 122. There will be an average of 35 rounds of counting in each constituency and the final results are expected by late night.

Eleven of the 13 Janata Dal-United and BJP Ministers are leading in their Assembly constituencies while two from the BJP are trailing, according to the latest trends. In Raghopur, Tejashwi is ahead by over 8,500 votes.

Sunil Kumar of JD (U) won election from Valmikinagar Lok sabha seat. He defeated Pravesh Kumar Mishra of Congress.