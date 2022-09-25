Bihar: Pitripaksha Mela comes to an end in Gaya

Staff Reporter / Gaya

The fortnight-long annual Pitripaksha Mela came to an end today with traditional rituals. Over eight lakh pilgrims from across the country and abroad performed “pinddaan” and “tarpan” for peace to the souls of their ancestors during Pitripaksha.

Pilgrims performed ‘pitri visarjan’ rituals today in the Falgu river. They also offered prayers at Vishnupad temple.

Importance of Pind daan:

Pind daan as per Hindu belief is a ritual to offer homage to the departed soul. Pind daan in Gaya and other places is a very important Hindu ritual and is performed by the relatives of the person who left for the heavenly abode.

A pind as per Hindu religious text is something that is in a circular form. And, this is how pind daan got its name in which food made in circular-ball form is offered to the soul by his/her relatives during shradh karma.

The material that is used to prepare pind during shradh is made up of kneading rice or barley flour. These pinds are made in circular form and is offered to the deceased during pind daan karma.

Online pind daan service in Gayaji

some reasons for pind daan being so important rituals:

Post-death, when souls are still wandering on earth get peace when pind daan is offered to them by their relatives.

Pind daan brings freedom to deceased those having a materialistic inclination and finding it difficult to leave the earth and their loved ones.

It is believed that post pind daan souls are relived from the torchers of hell leading him/her to Moksha.

Relatives of the deceased offering pind daan receive the blessings by the soul, which is believed to have the strongest positive influence in one’s life.

Pind daan brings success, peace, and prosperity to people’s life.

Pind daan places

There are many places across India that has significance in the Hindu religion for Shradh karma.

Here are some of the famous places in India:

Gaya, Bihar (Read more)

Bodhgaya, Bihar

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Prayraj, Uttarakhand

Ujjain, MP

​Jagannath Puri, Odisha

Dwarka, Gujrat

Pushkar, Rajasthan

Among all, Gaya Ji is regarded as the most sacred place for pind daan.

Why Gaya is so important for pind daan as per Hindu belief:

Gaya has a strong rich history, let it be ancient, middle, or modern. Particularly, for Hindu, Gaya is the land of salvation.

As per Buddhist belief, Gaya is called the land of enlightenment when the Lord Buddha preached his teaching under the famous Banyan tree located in Bodhgaya.

Bodhgaya, not so far from Gaya (around 10 KM) is another important place for Hindus for pind daan offerings.

As per Hindu’s religious text, Lord Rama visited Gaya Ji around 12 lakh years ago during Treta Yuga to offer pind daan for his father Dasaratha.

Gaya organizes Pitru Paksha Mela (Ceremony) every year for 18 days during the month of monsoon seasons (September-October) for pind daan.

Lakhs of people around the world visit Gaya Ji during the months of pitru paksha mela to offer pind daan.

During Mahabharata, Gaya was known by the name of Gayapuri and got its name from the name of a demon called Gayasur who got the blessing of Lord Vishnu.

In the heart of Gaya flows the famous Falgu river which has the significance of offering pind then at its bank.

Gaya is very famous for the temple called Vishnupad which the prime location for people to offer pind daan.