27 May 2021 05:59:07

Bihar on high alert as cyclone hit the state

Cyclone Yaas weaken into Depression says IMD

WEB DESK

Cyclone Yaas is moving north-westwards after entering Jharkhand. The cyclone has weakened after entering the plateau area of Jharkhand while gusty winds are now blowing at a speed of 40-50 km per hour with continuous rainfall in the affected parts of the state.Water level in Kharkai river has gone above the danger mark, while the water level of the Swarnarekha river is also increasing in East Singbhum district.

District administration of East Singhbhum district has ed people living near the bottom of river banks to immediately shift to administration’s shelter camp. No casualty has been reported so far in Jharkhand, while more than 11000 people have been shifted to safer places and makeshift shelter homes in Saraikela Kharsawan, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum districts.

Cyclone Yaas has hit Jharkhand yesterday late night. State Disaster Management department, local District administration and NDRF teams are on mode to handle any casualty. Vaccination drive has been put to halt for two days in Ranchi, East Singhbhum and Saraikela Kharsawan district.

Bihar has been put on high amid the forecast that cyclone Yaas would be hitting the state this afternoon. The cyclone will enter the state through Jharkhand. Meanwhile IMD has said that Cyclone Yaas is very likely to move further North-westwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed all District Magistrates (DMs) to remain on high in view of cyclone. Mr Kumar said 22 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in districts adjoining Jharkhand and West Bengal to meet any eventuality.

Met Department predicts Cyclone will hit Patna at 5.30 pm. The effect of Yaas can be witnessed in districts of Katihar, Khagaria, Madhepura, Saharsa, Supaul, Nawada, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Vaishali. An for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places was issued for the state. It has also ed people of the state to stay away from open spaces, trees to avoid getting struck by lightning.

Met scientist said though widespread rainfall and thunderstorm is likely to occur in the state by 29th of May, the impact of the cyclone will be more over the next two days with higher intensity in north – western parts of the state. The East Central Railways has cancelled 15 trains in view of cyclone.

