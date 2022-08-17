Bihar: Nitish, Lalu exchange greetings, first since return of JDU-RJD govt in state

RJD leader and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who is Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, shared several pictures of the two leaders meeting.

Staff Reporter / Patna

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar today met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for the first time since his party reviewed ties with the latter to form a new government in the state.

Lalu’s son and Deputy chief minister Tejaswhi Yadav shared pictures of the meeting between the two leaders on Twitter that showed Kumar and Prasad exchanging a few red roses.

“Respected chief minister Nitish Kumar ji reached to meet national president [of RJD] Lalu Prasad Yadav,” Tejashwi’s message on the micro-blogging site read.

Prasad was accorded a grand welcome in Patna by RJD leaders and workers earlier in the evening when he reached the city from New Delhi.