FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Aug 2022 03:47:12      انڈین آواز

BIHAR: Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance wins trust motion in Assembly

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Anwarul Hoda / PATNA

Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government won the trust motion he moved at a special session of Bihar Assembly today. Mr Kumar won the vote of trust in the state assembly with the support of 160 MLAs. BJP members boycotted voting process.

Replying to debate on the confidence vote , Nitish Kumar hit out at the BJP holding it responsible for breaking the alliance in Bihar.

Opposing trust motion senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of ”insulting and betraying” people’s mandate while blaming his prime ministerial ambition for the JD(U)’s decision to walk out of the NDA and joining hands with the RJD-led opposition.After trust vote the house adjourned till 11 am August 26.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned from his post. Mr. Sinha announced his resignation in the assembly after a farewell address.

During the address to the House, Mr. Sinha said no confidence notice was given against him was not as per norms of constitutional provisions. He said derogatory remarks were told against the chair and it is not acceptable.

The outgoing Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said the tenor of notice was akin to casting aspersion against the Chair. Mr. Sinha requested members to maintain the sanctity of the house.

Nomination of new assembly speaker will be on tomorrow.

Senior RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is set to be new speaker of Bihar Assembly. The decision was taken at the party legislators’ meeting which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

“Final against Australia is a big lesson ahead of the World Cup,” Hardik Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi   Midfielder Hardik Singh on Wednesday admitted that the loss to Australia in ...

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League

AMN Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has recovered fr ...

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC trounce Indian Air Force FT; Odisha FC defeat Kerala Blasters

AMN Bengaluru FC trounces Indian Air Force FT by four goals to nil at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkat ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart