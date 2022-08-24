BIHAR: Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance wins trust motion in Assembly

Anwarul Hoda / PATNA

Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government won the trust motion he moved at a special session of Bihar Assembly today. Mr Kumar won the vote of trust in the state assembly with the support of 160 MLAs. BJP members boycotted voting process.

Replying to debate on the confidence vote , Nitish Kumar hit out at the BJP holding it responsible for breaking the alliance in Bihar.

Opposing trust motion senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of ”insulting and betraying” people’s mandate while blaming his prime ministerial ambition for the JD(U)’s decision to walk out of the NDA and joining hands with the RJD-led opposition.After trust vote the house adjourned till 11 am August 26.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned from his post. Mr. Sinha announced his resignation in the assembly after a farewell address.

During the address to the House, Mr. Sinha said no confidence notice was given against him was not as per norms of constitutional provisions. He said derogatory remarks were told against the chair and it is not acceptable.

The outgoing Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said the tenor of notice was akin to casting aspersion against the Chair. Mr. Sinha requested members to maintain the sanctity of the house.

Nomination of new assembly speaker will be on tomorrow.

Senior RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is set to be new speaker of Bihar Assembly. The decision was taken at the party legislators’ meeting which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav.