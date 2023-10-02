Bihar: Nitish Kumar calls all-party meeting to share details of caste census report

Anwarul Hoda / Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday to share the details of the Bihar caste census report and discuss what steps needed to be taken on the basis of report.

Kumar urged the participation of all nine parties in the state. He said the government will provide detailed information on the calculations behind the results and the economic conditions of the people surveyed.

“After doing everything, the result came out. We have taken the financial condition of every family. Tomorrow, in the all-party meeting, we will keep everything in front of everyone. The government will take all the necessary steps after taking everyone’s suggestions in the meeting,” the Bihar Chief Minister said.

The State government today released the results of its caste-based survey. The census revealed that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) comprise 63 per cent of the state’s population.

Also known as the Bihar Jaati Adharit Ganana, the census shows that Scheduled Castes account for over 19 per cent of the 13-crore population, while Scheduled Tribes make up 1.68 per cent.

The upper castes, or ‘savarnas’, form 15.52 per cent of the state’s population.

The survey which began in January this year was briefly paused by the Patna High Court, which was hearing a number of petitions challenging the exercise.

Leaders of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in the state have been alleging that those filing petitions were “BJP supporters”, a charge denied by the party.

NITISH KUMAR SLAMS BJP

The Bihar Chief Minister said that based on the report, the government will work for the benefit of the backward communities in the state.

In a jibe at the BJP, he asked what the party had done for the backward communities. Nitish Kumar’s ally, RJD chief Lalu Yadav, said that it was a “historic moment”.

In a post on X, Yadav said that “despite many conspiracies by the BJP and legal hurdles”, the Bihar government was able to release the caste-based survey.