Bihar: NIA conducts raids in Patna, Darbhanga in connection with terror funding module of PFI

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids in the Patna and Darbhanga districts of Bihar in connection with the terror funding module of the Popular Front of India (PFI).



The search operations were conducted in the Phulwari Sharif police station area of Patna and Bahera in Darbhanga.



Sources said one suspect has been detained on the basis of evidence obtained in earlier search operations and raids made in Bihar and Tamilnadu.



The NIA had earlier conducted simultaneous raids in Patna, Darbhanga, Katihar and Siwan districts in connection with the terror funding module of the banned organisation PFI.