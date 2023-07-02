इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jul 2023 11:35:37      انڈین آواز
Bihar: NIA conducts raids in Patna, Darbhanga in connection with terror funding module of PFI

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids in the Patna and Darbhanga districts of Bihar in connection with the terror funding module of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The search operations were conducted in the Phulwari Sharif police station area of Patna and Bahera in Darbhanga.

Sources said one suspect has been detained on the basis of evidence obtained in earlier search operations and raids made in Bihar and Tamilnadu.

The NIA had earlier conducted simultaneous raids in Patna, Darbhanga, Katihar and Siwan districts in connection with the terror funding module of the banned organisation PFI. 

خبرنامہ

فرانس میں چوتھے دن بھی فساد کا سلسلہ جاری 1300 سے زیادہ افراد کو گرفتار کیا گیا ہے۔

—  فرانس میں پولیس کی فائرنگ سے نوجوان کی ہلاکت کے بعد جہ ...

دنیا کی نصف آبادی کو اب بھی پینے کا صاف پانی میسرنہیں

دنیا کی نصف آبادی کو اب بھی پینے کا صاف پانی میسرنہیں اے ا ...

منشیات کے لیے خفیہ اشاروں کے طورپر ایموجیز کا استعمال

جاوید اخترپونے کی پولیس کا کہنا ہے کہ پولیس کی نگاہ سے بچنے ک ...

