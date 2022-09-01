Bihar: Minister Kartik Kumar resigns amid legal controversy

AMN / PATNA

Sugarcane Industry Minister Kartik Kumar has resigned from his post amid legal controversy. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has accepted his resignation and sent his recommendation to Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Kartik Kumar is expected to appear in court in a kidnapping case with his interim protection from court against any coercive action ending today. Kartik Kumar is an MLC from Lalu Prasad party RJD.

Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta has been given addition charge of Sugarcane Industry department.