Bihar: MET department warns of heavy rain and lightning for the next 2 days

Staff Reporter / PATNA

Met department has predicted heavy rains and lightning in next 48 hours in different parts of Bihar. Earlier 14 people were killed and four injured when lightning struck three districts of Aurangabad, Rohtash and Banka. The deceased were working at agriculture field.

People have been advised to remain in doors during natural calamity. Chief minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over incidents and announced an ex-gratia of rupees four lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Mr. Kumar has ordered for free treatments to injured persons