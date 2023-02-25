Bihar: Lalu Prasad calls for protection of rights of minorities

AMN / Purina

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday addressing the Mahagathbandhan mega rally in Purnia via video conferencing gave the call to protect the rights of religious minorities. Lalu Yadav, who recently returned to India after a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore last December, said that he won’t let succeed those who are trying to marginalise minorities

“No one can break us until we unify. We must save the country. We must safeguard the constitution, move Bihar ahead, and advance India. We must preserve the rights of minorities,” he told a massive rally in Purnia.

“We’re always chanting Hindu, Hindu, Hindu. We are Hindus…but what crime have minorities committed that you are attempting to marginalise them? “In any situation, I will not let them succeed,” Yadav stated, adding that it is time for the ‘exit of the Narendra Modi regime.’

The RJD leader dubbed Seemanchal the ‘most secular’ region and urged people to stay united and recognise those attempting to mislead.

The political temperature of Bihar is soaring, with Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit and chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav holding a joint rally in Purnia. Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at Amit Shah and said that he is visiting the state repeatedly due to fear of losing seats in the state during the 2024 general elections.