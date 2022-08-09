Bihar: JD(U) snaps ties with BJP; to form new govt with support of RJD and Congress

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submits resignation to governor Phagu Chauhan

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

Ending the week long political stalemate in Bihar the Janta Dal (United) today formally snapped its ties with the BJP paving the way for formation of a new government with the support of RJD and Congress.

The RJD and Congress have submitted letter of support to Nitish Kumar to form the government. The decision to part ways with BJP was taken at the JD (U)’s Legislators Party meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar this morning. Mr Kumar has sought appointment from Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Earlier, the Congress and Left parties submitted the letter of support to senior RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav to form grand alliance government.

The JD(U) and RJD had called their legislators’ meeting this morning to chalk out the strategy for the to resolve the situation arising in the wake of former JD(U) National President RCP Singh’s resignation from the party.

The Jitan Ram Manjhi led Hindustani Awaam Morcha will also hold meeting of party legislators today to decide the political strategy.

In 243-member Bihar Assembly, number of MLAs of RJD is 79 and that of BJP is 77, JD(U) has 45, Congress has 19, Left parties have 16 while Hindustani Awam Morcha has four members.