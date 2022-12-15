Bihar Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 37 lives; CM assures severe punishment for culprits

Opposition BJP demand resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

A Hoda / Patna

The death toll in hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar has risen to 37 as three more people have succumbed due to consumption of spurious liquor.

Maximum 23 deaths have been reported in Masrakh block, while remaining 14 casualties have been from Isuapur, Amnaur, and Marhaura areas of the district.

The casualties are likely to rise as 19 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals with six of them in serious condition. Some people have also lost their eyesight.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons over hooch tragedy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that those who consume liquor, will die.

“ Jo sharab piyega, who marege hi…isme koi nayee baat nahi hai. Udharan samne hai, piyoge to maroge (those who consume liquor, will die..there is nothing new in it. Example is before us, if you drink, you will die)”, said Nitish Kumar.

Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena said, raids are being conducted to nab the culprits engaged in spurious liquor trade. Mr Meena said, 30 people have been taken into police custody for interrogation. The SHO and Choukidar of Masrakah police station have been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of their duties.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and MP Sushil Kumar Modi alleged, over one thousand people have lost lives in the state due to spurious liquor after prohibition.

Bihar Assembly today witnessed noisy scenes over death due to spurious liquor in Saran district of state. As soon as the house assembled today, opposition BJP raised slogans against the government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Opposition leader Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that the voice of opposition leaders is being suppressed in the House. On the other hand, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, opposition party is not co- operating in the prohibition of liquor. Mr Kumar said those responsible for making spurious liquor

will be severely punished.

Several people struggling for life

The villagers at Masrakh, Marhaura, Amnour and Ishuapur blocks of Chhapra, district headquarter of Saran district on Thursday claimed that “over 40 people have died so far in the tragedy and still several are struggling for their life in different hospitals of the district”.

“The death toll may reach upto 50. Most of them who have died are from poor families who even have no money to buy woods to consign bodies for funeral rites”, said a villager of Masrakh bazaar.