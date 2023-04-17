Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death toll rises to 32 in Motihari

AMN

The death toll due to consuming spurious liquor mounted to 32 with ten more casualties in Motihari in the East Champaran district of the Bihar. The figure is likely to increase as the condition of 14 people is critical and they are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Motihar and Muzaffarpur.

Motihari SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said five SHOs and nine chowkidars of different police stations have been suspended.108 people have been arrested and over six thousand liter of liquor was seized during the search operation.