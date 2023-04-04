Bihar: Heavy security deployment, prohibitory orders continue at Biharsharif and Sasaram

AMN

In Bihar, heavy security is deployed and prohibitory orders remain in force in violence-hit areas of Biharsharif and Sasaram. The situation is still not completely peaceful in the affected areas. Internet services remained suspended on the fifth consecutive day today.

Educational institutions and business establishments are closed. 173 persons have been arrested so far. One person was killed and 17 people injured in Biharsharif while six persons were injured in communal violence in Sasaram.

Additional Director-General of Police, JS Gangwar said the administration staged a flag march in sensitive areas.