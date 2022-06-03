Bihar Govt to spend Rs 500 crore on Caste-based census

By ANDALIB AKHTER

The Bihar government has decided to spend ₹500 crore from its contingency fund for Caste-based census in the state. This decision comes a day after chief minister Nitish Kumar said that a caste-based count will be conducted in a set times frame. The caste-census in Bihar will be completed by February 2023, the cabinet decided on June 3.

“The survey shall be completed by February 23 next year. Work will start no sooner than the notification is issued by the general administration department,” Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said.

The caste-based census has been a major issue in Bihar’s politics. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been demanding the caste-based census to be conducted, had termed it a victory. “”After public pressure and a long struggle by ideological parties in favour of it, it was unanimously decided in the meeting yesterday that soon it will be approved to conduct a caste census of all religions within the stipulated time frame,” the Bihar leader of opposition has tweeted.

Earlier an all-party meeting held in Bihar unanimously decided to start the caste-based census very soon. Those to be involved in the mega exercise will be given proper training and the report will be published.

All parties which have representation in the Legislature attended the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Three parties — the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas ) led by Chirag Paswan and his estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party — were not invited for the meeting as they have no representation in the Legislature.

“It was unanimously decided to conduct caste-based census and it will be done very soon after the proposal was placed in the Cabinet. Proper training of those involved in such a mega exercise too will be given”, Mr. Kumar told media persons after the meeting. The Chief Minister said it would be a “time-bound exercise and each and every detail of caste, sub-castes, community and religion will be taken care of for the development of all sections of people”. He said the “census report will be published so that no one is left out and media too will be briefed about it from time to time”.

Centre rejects plea

Earlier, the Bihar Legislature passed resolutions twice for caste-based census and and an 11-member all-party delegation too had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the exercise. However, the Central government had rejected their demand saying it would be a “divisive exercise” but said “States can hold caste census on their own”.

“Now, murmurs over conducting the caste-based census are also being heard from other States. Once this exercise will be over in Bihar, the other States too may follow suit and the whole nation will be covered”, the Chief Minister said.

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, Congress leader Ajit Sharma, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and representatives of the Left and other parties were present at the 90-minute meeting in the Samvad Kendra at the Chief Minister’s secretariat.