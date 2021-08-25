Bihar govt relaxes Covid-19 restrictions

AMN

Bihar government on Wednesday announced a significant easing in Covid-19 related restrictions for the next stage of unlock in the state. This decision was taken at a meeting of crisis management group chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. New guidelines will be effective from August 26 to September 25. As per new guidelines all shops, establishments, shopping malls, parks, gardens and religious places can function normally.

All universities, colleges, technical institutes, coaching institutes, schools (from classes 1-12) to resume offline classes normally. Universities, colleges, schools are allowed to hold examinations. Permission of district administration needed to organise political, social, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious functions and gatherings. Covid-19 related norms to be strict complied with. Cinema halls, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, restaurants allowed to function at 50 per cent customer strength.