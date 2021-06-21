Bihar govt targets at vaccinating 6 crore people in 6 months

AMN

The Bihar government today launched a mega COVID vaccination drive. On this occasion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, the state government has set an ambitious target of vaccinating another six crore people in next six months. Six thousand vaccination centres have been set up for this purpose. For intensive vaccination, a Task Force has been constituted at the block level in each district of the state.

Mr Kumar said, over 1.36 crore people have been vaccinated in the state so far. Out of these, over 38 lakh people are from the age group of 18 to 44 years. He said flood affected people will also be vaccinated. The Chief Minister Mr Kumar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free vaccination to people of the country. Nitish Kumar said, people have to remain and should get themselves vaccinated and also ensure vaccination of each member of the family.