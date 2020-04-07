Bihar govt gives Rs 1,000 each to over 1 lakh stranded migrant workers

Staff Reporter / Patna

Bihar government has transferred one thousand rupees each to the bank accounts of over one lakh migrant workers stranded in other parts of the country due to nationwide lockdown.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said one thousand rupees per person was transferred in the bank accounts of migrant workers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Mr Kumar said Bihar has become the first state in the country to reach out to its migrant workforce.

He said the state government has made an allocation of rupees 100 crore for this purpose from CM Relief Fund. Chief Minister said assistance to remaining persons and those seeking out help would be provided at the earliest. Over two lakh 84 thousand migrant workers have so far applied for financial assistance.