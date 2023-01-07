Bihar govt begins caste survey in State

AMN

The Bihar government has begun caste surveys in different parts of the State today. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made it clear that only castes, not sub- castes along with economic status of each family will be cataloged.

Mr. Kumar informed, the enumerators will also talk to people living outside the State.

The economic status of each family will be duly mentioned in the survey, he added. The Chief Minister elaborated that the caste survey would help know to take requisite measures for the upliftment of the deprived classes.

The number of all households in the State will be counted and recorded in the first phase.

In the second phase of the survey which is to start from the 1st to the 30th of April, people living in the households, their castes, and socio-economic conditions will be collected. The survey will end on the 31st of May 2023. Around five lakh people have been engaged for carrying out the whole exercise.

The State government will spend 500 crore rupees from its contingency fund for the exercise.