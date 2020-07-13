Bihar: Fresh lockdown in Sitamarhi; also extends in Nawada, Buxar and Supaul

AMN / PATNA

Fresh complete lockdown has been imposed in Sitamarhi district and extended in three districts of Nawada, Buxar and Supaul due to an alarming in Covid-19 cases.

This lockdown is continuing in 19 districts across the state. Lockdown has been imposed in Sitamarhi district for eight days till July 20. Lockdown has been extended till July 15 in Nawada and Supaul. On the other hand, the Buxar lockdown will upto July 17.

Except for essential services all activities have been stopped in lockdown areas. For conveyance public transport is allowed. However, private vehicles are limited to essential works only. Train and flight services have been allowed.

Meanwhile, a record number of 1266 positive cases were reported during 24 hours. This is the highest number in a single day. With this the tally is now 16,305 in the state. In all, 11,953 persons have recovered so far. Presently, 4226 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Recovery rate in Bihar stands at over 73 per cent. 125 people so far died due to Corona in the state.