इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2020

Bihar: Fresh lockdown in Sitamarhi; also extends in Nawada, Buxar and Supaul

AMN / PATNA

Fresh complete lockdown has been imposed in Sitamarhi district and extended in three districts of Nawada, Buxar and Supaul due to an alarming in Covid-19 cases.

This lockdown is continuing in 19 districts across the state. Lockdown has been imposed in Sitamarhi district for eight days till July 20. Lockdown has been extended till July 15 in Nawada and Supaul. On the other hand, the Buxar lockdown will upto July 17.

Except for essential services all activities have been stopped in lockdown areas. For conveyance public transport is allowed. However, private vehicles are limited to essential works only. Train and flight services have been allowed.

Meanwhile, a record number of 1266 positive cases were reported during 24 hours. This is the highest number in a single day. With this the tally is now 16,305 in the state. In all, 11,953 persons have recovered so far. Presently, 4226 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Recovery rate in Bihar stands at over 73 per cent. 125 people so far died due to Corona in the state.

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

