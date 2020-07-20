Private trains to ply in India by March 2023
Fatality rate of COVID-19 falls below 2.5% for first time: Govt
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
‘Some people think building temple will eradicate Covid’: Sharad Pawar on Ram temple date
Coronavirus has infected 2.5 crore Iranians: Prez Hassan Rouhani
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast

Over 3 lakh people spread over 156 panchyats are reeling under impact of flood

Flood situation in Bihar has deteriorated further following discharge of 4.50 lakh cusec water from Gandak barrage. The state government has asked district administration of five districts of Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, East and West Champaran to shift people from lower areas to higher and safer places.

Water level of Gandak river is flowing above one metre from danger level and it is maintaining rising trend.

Bagamati, Kamla Balan and Adhwara group of rivers are also flowing above danger marks.

The Met Department has issued a red for heavy rain in different parts of state in next 48 hours.

Meanwhile Chief secretary Deepak Kumar today reviewed the prevailing flood situation in the state. He instructed to deploy NDRF and SDRF team in vulnerable areas to avert untoward incidents.

Over three lakh people spread over 156 panchyats are reeling under impact of flood. Over 12 thousand people have been evacuated and they have taken shelter in relief camps.

IMD forecasts even more


The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Bihar, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 4-5 days and the rainfall intensity may reduce thereafter.

This could be likely due to an expected formation of a low-pressure in the Arabian Sea close to the Kerala coast over the next few days, which could divert some of the intense flows headed into the Bay. Instead, the West Coast could likely slip under a spell of very heavy rainfall later during this week.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next two days following which the rainfall intensity and spread may reduce.

