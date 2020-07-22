Bihar: Flood situation deteriorates as heavy rain continue

AMN / Staff Reporter / Patna

Flood situation in Bihar has further deteriorated following heavy rains in catchment areas of Nepal and heavy discharge of water from Gandak barrage.

Principal Secretary of Water Resources Department Sanjiv Hans said five lakh cusec water will be discharged from Gandak barrage.

He said 4.50 lakh cusec water was discharged from the barrage yesterday morning. Surging water of Gandak river is spreading in new areas. Five districts of Saran, Vaishali Muzaffarpur, East and West Champaran had been put on caution following heavy discharge of water from Gandak barrage. People of low lying areas are being evacuated.

Twenty thousand people have so far been shifted to safer places. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday reviewed the prevailing flood situation in the state and instructed concerned authorities to step up relief and rescue operations in the flood affected areas of the state.

About four lakh people have been affected by floods in eight districts including Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Sheohar and Supaul. 210 panchayats of these districts are reeling under the impact of flood. Burhi Gandak is flowing above the danger mark and Bagmati and adhwara groups of rivers are maintaining a rising trend.

Flood water is engulfing new areas. In view of this, district administrations of Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Khagaria have been put on caution. The Met department has warned of heavy rains in the next 24 hours in the northern parts of the state.