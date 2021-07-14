Flipkart employees to return to office for three days a week starting December 2021
Bihar flood: Rail, road traffic badly hit in different parts of state

Staff Reporter / PATNA

Rail and road traffic has been disrupted in different parts of Bihar due to inundation of railway track and national highways.

Ten trains on Darbhanga – Samastipur section has been cancelled due to overtopping of rail track near Muktapur rail station while long route trains diverted. National highway has been submerged in low lying areas of West Champaran, Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

Several rivers including Bagmati, Gandak and Kosi are flowing above danger mark. Water Resource Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said construction of high dam in Nepal is necessary to stop floods in Bihar. Mr Jha said the state is witnessing floods due to unprecedented rains before monsoon and heavy rains in catchment areas of Nepal. Relief and rescue operation is in full swing in flood affected areas. NDRF and SDRF teams are shifting people to safer places.

SPORTS

Indian hockey has a chance to break 41-year Jinx at Olympics: Former captain Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Four-time Olympian and former captain Dhanraj Pillay says that Indian hockey ...

Cheer song for Tokyo-bound Indian contingent titled ‘Hindustani Way’, unveiled

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The official cheer song for the Tokyo-bound Indian contingent titled ‘Hindu ...

Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics due to knee injury

Swiss Tennis maestro Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics because of knee injury during the gra ...

خبرنامہ

اردو دنیا بھر میں بولی جانے والی خوبصورت زبان ہے: نائب صدر

حیدرآباد اور دکن اردو کے قدیم مراکز رہے ہیں: نائب صدر AMN / ...

لوگ کووڈ کے ضابطوں کی سختی سے پابندی کریں، وزیراعظم کی اپیل

AMN وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ہل اسٹیشنوں اور بازاروں میں لوگو ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ٹوکیو جانے والے بھارتی ایتھلیٹس سے بات چیت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ ٹوکیو اولمپک کھیلوں کیلئے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

Heavy-handedness against media in UP disturbing: Editors Guild

WEB DESK The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the “contin ...

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

