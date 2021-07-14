Bihar flood: Rail, road traffic badly hit in different parts of state

Staff Reporter / PATNA

Rail and road traffic has been disrupted in different parts of Bihar due to inundation of railway track and national highways.

Ten trains on Darbhanga – Samastipur section has been cancelled due to overtopping of rail track near Muktapur rail station while long route trains diverted. National highway has been submerged in low lying areas of West Champaran, Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

Several rivers including Bagmati, Gandak and Kosi are flowing above danger mark. Water Resource Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said construction of high dam in Nepal is necessary to stop floods in Bihar. Mr Jha said the state is witnessing floods due to unprecedented rains before monsoon and heavy rains in catchment areas of Nepal. Relief and rescue operation is in full swing in flood affected areas. NDRF and SDRF teams are shifting people to safer places.