Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address rallies
Finance Ministry releases Rs. 6,000 crore to states as GST revenue
Govt imposes stock limit to check rise in onion prices
India gets Chairmanship of Governing Body of ILO after 35 years
US approves sale of weapons systems worth around 1.8 billion dollar to Taiwan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Oct 2020 06:22:29      انڈین آواز

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address rallies

Leave a comment
Published On: By

From our Reporters

The campaigning for the FIRST phase of elections has reached its peak in Bihar with star campaigners and stalwarts of different political parties are addressing multiple rallies at different places.

The campaigning will end on Monday for the first phase. Polling will be held on 28th October in 71 assembly segments spread over 16 districts.

Addressing an election meeting at Bhagalpur senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today alleged that the parties who are standing against the NDA are opposed to the growth of the country.

Prime Minister criticized the previous regime in Bihar, which he said supported the Maoists and wants to make the state sick and helpless, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wants to work to help people.

The Prime minister invoked the reign of “crime and ‘loot” during the 15-year rule of the RJD, as he sought people’s vote for the NDA to ensure the state’s continuous journey towards development.

He accused the opposition parties of betraying the people of Bihar and their pride. PM sought votes for another term of the NDA government under Nitish Kumar.

He said the people of Bihar know that it is important to make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister again for faster development of the state.

Appealing to the people of the state PM Modi said each and every citizen of Bihar must cast their vote in the upcoming Assembly elections, following all COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister addressed rallies at Dehri-on-Sone in Sasaram and Gaya in the state.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today started his poll campaign with election rallies from Hisua and Kahalgaon. He alleged that NDA government both in Centre and state has failed to fulfill promises. He said in Kahalgaon, the BJP is promising 19 lakh jobs at the time of elections but they must give account of their performance in the last seven years.

The Congress leader alleged that Narendra Modi led government has ruined the economy. He added, demonetization and GST has badly affected small merchants.

BSP chief Mayawati and RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha led Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) today launched the poll campaign jointly from Kargahar in Rohtas districts.

Addressing a rally in Bhabhua BSP Chief said that the lockdown was a nightmare for migrant workers of Bihar. She criticized the Nitish Kumar government for its failure to provide employment to migrants in their own state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Thrilled to be back on the playing field: Jr women Hockey striker Mumtaz Khan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Talented young forward Mumtaz Khan is thrilled to be back on the playing fiel ...

Moinuddin Amdani to lead Indian challenge in the Regional qualifiers for the 12th Esports World Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Mumbai’s Moinuddin Amdani will spearhead India’s campaign against Nepal a ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے پیاز کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کو روکنے کیلئے ذخیرے کی حد مقرر کی

حکومت نے آج کہا کہ اس نے ملک میں پیاز کی قیمتوں میں اعتدال پید ...

دنيا بھر ميں کورونا وائرس کا مسلسل پھيلاؤ

WEB DESKدنيا بھر ميں کورونا وائرس کے متاثرين کی تعداد 41.38 ملين ہو ...

برطانيہ اور جاپان کے درميان آزاد تجارت کا معاہدہ

WEB DESK برطانيہ اور جاپان نے آزاد تجارت کے معاہدے پر دستخط کر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!