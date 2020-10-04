Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2020 08:49:01      انڈین آواز

Bihar Elections 2020: LJP to go alone in Bihar, but will take care of BJP

Staff Reporters/ New Delhi / Patna

Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, the Chirag Paswan-headed Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday parted ways from the National Democratic Alliance NDA in the state, saying that it will not fight the elections under the leadership of JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.


Soon after a Party meeting held in Delhi on Sunday, the party announced to go alone in the upcoming elections but still “support the Bharatiya Janata Party.” According to the sources, the LJP in its party meeting decided to continue its collaboration with Nerandra Modi led BJP but field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JDU in the upcoming polls.

“Lok Janshakti Party will not contest the upcoming Bihar elections in alliance with Janata Dal (United) due to ideological differences,”said LJP national general secretary Abdul Khaliq.

While BJP leaders, including its national president J P Nadda, have been insisting that all three NDA parties will fight the upcoming polls together, the LJP members in September said that the coronavirus situation in Bihar and havoc caused by floods have built a negative image of Nitish Kumar and they don’t want to be a part of it.

The JD(U) has also made it clear that it will not hold any seat-sharing talks with the LJP, as its ties have been traditionally with the BJP.

It is pertinent to note that there is already a rift between Chirag Paswan and Nitish Kumar and both the leaders have been attacking each other in various instances.

Meanwhile BJP leaders held a meeting in Delhi over ticket distribution ahead of Bihar polls. BJP leaders JP Nadaa, Fadnavis, Sushil Modi and others were present in the meeting.

Polling in three-phase Bihar election will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will be held on November 10.

