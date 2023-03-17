इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 05:33:37      انڈین آواز
Bihar: Development of river front on Narayani River in Gopalganj being done under Namami Gange Program

Staff Reporter

Under Namami Gange Program, the development of river front on Narayani River in the district of Gopalganj, Bihar has been undertaken and two Ghats have been constructed at a total cost of Rs. 6.62 crore.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that River Gandak (Narayani River) was declared as National Waterway (NW)-37 from Bhaisalotan Barrage to Gandak and Ganga river confluence at Hajipur along with 111 NWs in the country vide National Waterways Act, 2016. Based on the findings of the study reports of Gandak River, the waterways was found feasible for development of shipping and navigation. However, due to non-availability of the potential cargo as well as very low navigational/vertical clearance due to structure located across NW-37 i.e., Rewa Ghat Bridge, developmental activities initiated on the Gandak River (NW-37) have been kept in abeyance.

