इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2023 01:44:09      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bihar: CPI-ML launches “Save India ” campaign from Patna

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Anwarul Hoda / Patna

The CPI-ML (Liberation), on Wednesday, launched “Save Democracy Save India” campaign with a huge rally at historic Gandhi Maidan Patna.

Thousands of comrades and their supporter carrying red flags amidst slogans like “Lal Salaam” gravitated at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan.

About 2,000 delegates from different parts of the country also attended the rally.

Two leaders from Bangladesh – Bazlur Rashid Firoz general secretary of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal and Saiful Haque general secretary Biplavi Workers Party – were present at the dais. Samuel Wainright of Socialist Alliance Australia was also on the dais.

Addressing the rally the national general secretary of the CPI-ML Dipankar Bhattacharya, while quoting the Oxfam report 2022 released on January 23, said the title was “Survival of The Richest”. It is in fact the “Festival of The Richest”.

“Inequality that grew alarmingly during the pandemic and is reinforced constantly by the regressive taxation pattern in the neo-liberal era where poor are taxed heavily while the rich get away with paying very little taxes,” he said, adding there is a conspiracy to make bordering regions of Bihar ( Kishanganj) and North Bengal as union territories. BJP wants to rule by proxy in these non-BJP states by invoking its UT status, he said.

“The Modi Government boasts of launching the world’s longest river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh where passengers are assured ultimate luxury for 51 days by paying 300 dollars per head per day,” Dipankar said. In the context of India, the India story of the global report should actually be rechristened’ Festival of The Richest’, party supremo said.

The party chief spoke at length about the rising unemployment, poverty, communal frenzy, economic inequality, attack on freedom of press, IT raids on BBC offices and on Adani affairs.

The inaugural function of the 11th national congress of the party would be held on Thursday here at SK Memorial hall in which several left leaders including of CPI CPM Forward Bloc Lal Nishan Party would be participating.

On February 17, the congress would be dedicated to international affairs where they will discuss the current scenario of the external affairs.

On February 18, all the representatives of the Opposition parties including CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, Congress leader Salman Khurshid and many more would be participating in the “Loktantra Bachao Desh Bachao” convention.

The ruling seven-party alliance partner has already given a call for a massive rally at bordering Purnia on February 25. This would be the show of strength of opposition parties in the bordering 4 districts- Purnia Araria Katihar and Kishanganj.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکردہ بھارت نژاد امریکی سیاستداں نِکّی ہیلی نے امریکی صدر کے عہدے کے چناﺅ میں شامل ہونے کا اعلان کیا ہے

جنوبی کیرولینا کی سابق گورنر اور اقوام متحدہ میں امریکہ کی س ...

وزیراعظم مودی نے امریکی صدر جوبائیڈن کے ساتھ فون پر گفتگو کی , بھارت-امریکہ جامع عالمی کلیدی ساجھیداری کے مستحکم ہونے پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے امریکی صدر جوزف آر بائیڈن کے سات ...

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart