AMN

Bihar continues to report more recoveries than fresh Corona cases. 267 patients recovered during the past 24 hours, while 131 new cases were reported. So far, over two lakh 56 thousand patients have recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the state.

No fresh case has been reported from 13 districts out of 38 districts of the state. Currently, two thousand 409 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.50 per cent in Bihar.