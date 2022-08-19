FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2022 10:18:10      انڈین آواز

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya

Leave a comment
Published On: By

CM had gone on a survey in the drought-hit region

file photo

Staff Reporter

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s helicopter was diverted to Gaya on Friday after it faced bad weather conditions near Patna. The chief minister had gone on a survey in the drought-hit region.

An airport official said, “The CM’s chopper encountered en-route cloud on return, as it was raining in Patna. We diverted it to Gaya. It will return once the weather clears up.”

The CM had gone on an aerial survey of the state’s drought-affected districts, including Gaya and Aurangabad, on Friday morning.

Several parts of Bihar have been staring at a drought-like situation due to scanty rainfall. Earlier this month, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav had raised in the Lok Sabha the drought-like condition prevailing in Bihar and urged the Centre to send a team to assess the effect of irregular rain on farmers.

Last week, chief minister Nitish Kumar said the government was keeping an eye on monsoon and would start taking steps in view of emerging drought situation, if rains continued to elude Bihar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 in Imphal

AMN / WEB DESK Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 on Th ...

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC win by 3-1 against Goa FC

AMN The opening match of Durand Cup  at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.  Mohammedan SC won by 3- ...

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے چھیترویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم سے خطاب کیا اور کہا کہ حاشیہ پر رہنے والوں کے لیے ہمدردی، بھارت کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے

AMN / NEW DELHI صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ملک کے عوام سے کہا ہے کہ ...

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart