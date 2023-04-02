Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar reviews law & order situation in Sasaram, Biharsharif

Situation is tense but under control; 109 people arrested so far

Staff Reporter / Patna

Even after two days of communal clashes, Tension prevails in Sasaram and Biharsharif in Bihar. Internet services remained suspended for the third consecutive day.

The Director General of Police R.S Bhatti said 109 persons have been arrested so far and the state government has sought four companies of central para military forces for maintaining law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex-gratia of five lakh rupees to the next of the kin of the those killed in violence in Biharsharif. Mr. Kumar held a review meeting with higher official amid prevailing law and order situation in the state. The Chief Minister instructed officials to take stern action against trouble makers and appealed to people not to pay attention on rumours.

बिहार के सासाराम में हुई हिंसा के तीसरे दिन भी शहर में तनाव का माहौल और फोर्स की तैनाती रही। हालांकि अधिकांश इलाकों में जनजीवन सामान्य रहा। वहीं, शनिवार को हुए बम धमाके में करीब आधा दर्जन लोग घायल हुए थे। पुलिस ने दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

सामान्य दिनों की तरह शहर के धर्मशाला रोड, पुरानी जीटी रोड, रौजा रोड, गौरक्षणी समेत अन्य इलाकों में स्थित दुकानें खुली रहीं। शहर के उपद्रव ग्रस्त इलाकों को छोड़ अधिकांश इलाकों में जनजीवन सामान्य रहा।

डीएम धर्मेंद्र कुमार के अनुसार सभी संवेदनशील स्थानों पर पुलिस बल और मजिस्ट्रेट प्रतिनियुक्त कर दिए गए हैं। उपद्रवी व असामाजिक तत्वों पर निगरानी रखी जा रही है।