Bihar CM directs DMs to ensure timely relief to flood-hit people, farmers

AMN
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed District Magistrates of flood affected districts to ensure timely relief and assistance to the affected population and farmers who have suffered crop damages. After making an aerial survey of districts of Darbhanga, Samastipur and Madhubani, Mr Kumar said several areas are inundated.
Flood waters are still there, including in the plots of arable land. Farmers have also suffered damages. The Chief Minister instructed concerned DMs to make an aerial survey of the flooded areas, besides making proper assessment of the damages suffered by the farmers so that they could be given the required assistance.
Meanwhile, there is no improvement in the overall flood situation in the state. Several rivers including Gandak, Bagmati and Kamla Balan are still flowing above danger marks. Rail traffic on Muzaffarpur- Narkatiyaganj rail section remained disrupted following overtopping of rail tracks at several places. Surging water of Gandak posing threat to rail traffic on Samastipur – Darbhanga rail section of east central railway.