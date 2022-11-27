Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launches Har Ghar Gangajal project in Rajgir

AMN

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today launched the Har Ghar Gangajal project in Rajgir. It is a unique and ambitious initiative to provide Ganga water on tap in the parched areas of the state.

The scheme will help to harvest the excess water of the Ganga during the monsoon season. The water will be stored in reservoirs in Rajgir and Gaya before being channelled to three treatment-and-purification plants, from where it will be supplied to the public.

Har Ghar Gangajal is part of the Bihar government’s Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali scheme.