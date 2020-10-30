Govt extends last date for submission for Air India bids to Dec. 14th
Bihar: Campaigning intensifies for 2nd Phase of Elections

Polling for 94 seats on Nov 3

AMN

Campaigning for the second and third phase of assembly elections is in full swing in Bihar. In the second phase, 94 assembly segments spread over 17 districts will go to polls on 3rd November.

In the third and final phase, polling will be held on 7th November in 78 Assembly constituencies.

Star campaigners of several parties are on whirlwind tours to woo the voters in support of their party candidates.

Leaders of both the NDA and Grand Alliance are holding road shows, public meetings and election rallies. Leaders of other alliances like Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) and Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) are also holding rallies in support of their candidates.

Addressing election rallies in Begusarai and Siwan, BJP President, JP Nadda, appealed to people to vote for NDA on the basis of its past track record. Taking a swipe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Mr Nadda said their leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav is talking about development and making promises but who will believe him. Mr Nadda said RJD believes in muscle power and it is evident from their past rallies like Tel Pilawan Rally where the purpose was to intimidate. The BJP President said NDA believes in development so it brought the Prime Minister’s package of 1.25 Lakh crores rupees for Bihar.

Senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed election rallies in Pirpainti, Kesaria, Raghopur and Begusarai.

Mr Singh said on the issue of national security all parties must remain on the same page rising above the party line. The BJP leader alleged that the statements of some Congress party leaders are fuelling anti national sentiments. He added that the NDA government has changed the parameters of governance by giving pilferage free benefit to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Mr Singh said due to Jan Dhan bank accounts 100 percent benefits and subsidies are reaching to people via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

