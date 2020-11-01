Bihar: Campaigning for 2nd phase of elections end

Iconic James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
Campaigning for the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar ended this evening. In this phase, polling will be held on 3rd November in 94 constituencies spread over 17 districts including Patna, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga and Madhubani.

The elections are being held in three phases. While the first phase was held on October 28, voting in the other two phases will be held on November 3rd and 7th. Counting of votes will take place on November 10th.

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the NDA government has been working for the poor across the country. Addressing election rallies in Motihari and Bagha of Bihar, Mr Modi highlighted the steps taken by the JD(U)-led NDA government in Bihar for the benefit of migrants and poor in the State during the Coronavirus lockdown. 

Mr Modi alleged that corrupt, naxal sympathisers and separatists have come together in this election with those who seek to bring the jungle raj back in Bihar. He attacked the Congress and RJD, saying they only care about their families and not the people of Bihar. 

Mr Modi also highlighted the work done by the NDA government in the State, saying it is focussed on developments, whereas leaders of opposition are only concerned about saving their seats. He also stressed on atmanirbhar scheme of the Central government and talked about how it will help Bihar.

