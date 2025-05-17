Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar Announces ₹50 Lakh Aid for Operation Sindoor Martyrs’ Families, Hikes DA to 55%

May 17, 2025
AMN / PATNA

The Bihar government has decided to provide financial assistance of 50 lakh rupees to bereaved families of Army and Central Armed Forces personnel native to the state who sacrificed their lives in Operation Sindoor.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting today chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The state government has also decided to increase the dearness allowance and dearness relief for government employees and pensioners by three per percent.

State employees and pensioners will now get a 55 per percent dearness allowance effective from 1st January this year.

