Bihar and Madhya Pradesh show declining trend in fresh COVID infections

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are witnessing a marked decline in fresh COVID-19 cases. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called upon the people of the state to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with strong will power and positive thoughts. Mr Kumar said, in the wake of a sudden rise in COVID cases, the State Government enforced lockdown from 5th to 15th of May. As a result, the rate of infection is decreasing. He urged the people to co-operate for the success of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Bihar is witnessing a marked decline in fresh COVID-19 cases. Nine thousand 863 fresh COVID cases were reported in the state during the last 24 hours and 12 thousand 265 people recovered yesterday. The state also reported 74 COVID fatalities.

The state’s recovery rate has risen to about 83.43 per cent, while the test positivity rate has declined to 8.82 per cent. Over five lakh 19 thousand people have so far recovered from the infection. In all, 99 thousand 623 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals of the state. Eighty five lakh twenty three thousand 328 persons have been vaccinated in the state so far.

In Madhya Pradesh, the number of fresh Coronavirus infections is continuously declining. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that in areas where the positivity rate has gone below five per cent, Corona curfew will be gradually lifted in the districts after 17th of May.

