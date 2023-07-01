Bihar: Agitating candidates of teacher recruitment examination and police clash

AMN

Agitating candidates of the teacher recruitment examination and police clashed in Patna on 1st July 2023, Saturday. Several candidates were injured during the lathi charge. The candidates were opposing the state government’s decision to allow candidates of other states in Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination, to be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission.



Several candidates who have qualified in Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are opposing the state government decision to open teacher jobs for other states. The agitating candidates are demanding a strong domicile policy to safeguard the interests of unemployed youth in the teacher recruitment exam.



Meanwhile, BJP has supported the demand of agitating candidates. The State BJP President Samrat Choudhary has said the party will organize a protest march in Patna on 13 July from Gandhi Maidan to Vidhan Sabha in support of candidates.