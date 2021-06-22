Bihar: 4 lakh 88 thousand 732 people vaccinated against COVID-19 on first day of mega drive

AMN

As many as four lakh 88 thousand 732 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bihar on the first day of the mega drive launched across the state yesterday. Over three lakh 81 thousand 345 doses of COVID vaccines were administered to the beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years. Over one crore 42 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state so far.

Meanwhile the state is witnessing a sharp decline in fresh COVID cases. The state’s recovery rate has risen to 98 per cent. The number of active cases is also decreasing and presently stands at three thousand 16. Over seven lakh people have so far recovered from the infection. 245 fresh COVID cases were reported in the state during the last 24 hours and four hundred ten people recovered during the last 24 hours. Bihar Government has set an ambitious target of vaccinating another six crore people in next six months.

Six thousand Vaccination Centres have been set up for this purpose. For intensive vaccination, a Task Force has been constituted at the block level in each district of the state.